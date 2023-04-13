Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Penrith Panthers have started to provide pathways for female players

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:44am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zakiah Jenkins, Penrith Player Marley Cardwell, Lilly Isbester, Millah Hutchins, Claire Bodiam and Rachel Tomlinson. Picture by Belinda Soole
Zakiah Jenkins, Penrith Player Marley Cardwell, Lilly Isbester, Millah Hutchins, Claire Bodiam and Rachel Tomlinson. Picture by Belinda Soole

Penrith Panthers' connection with the Western area is as strong as ever and now the powerhouse NRL club is looking to spread their wings even further.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.