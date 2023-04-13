Daily Liberal
Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair set to be bigger than ever

By Newsroom
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:00pm
Annabelle and Jill Edwards at the book fair in 2021. Picture by Belinda Soole
Book lovers rejoice! It's that time of year again where you can head to Dubbo Showground and find yourself a new book, or two, or three.

