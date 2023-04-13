Book lovers rejoice! It's that time of year again where you can head to Dubbo Showground and find yourself a new book, or two, or three.
Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair 2023 coordinator Colin Shanks has encouraged book lovers to make their way to the Dubbo Showground during the last weekend in April.
"Thanks to the community's generosity we have thousands of books up for sale," Mr Shanks said.
"We are keen to see these books given a new lease of life, find a new home and a new reader."
The popular annual event returns on Saturday, April 29 with doors opening at 8am.
Books have been sorted into fiction and a range of non-fiction genres, including the popular military, biography and sports categories. This year there is a large collection of romance novels, as well as a good array of children's books.
Dubbo West Rotary President Debbie McCreadie said the community had provided them with good quality books suitable for resale.
"So hopefully among this wide range we've got a book for everyone," she said.
Each year the funds raised have helped the Rural Flying Doctor Service Dubbo Support Group as well as supporting research into Cancer and cancer support services, to honour the memory of Rotarian Michael Egan who died of cancer.
The Book Fair will be open from 8am until 4pm on Saturday, April 29 and 9am until 1pm on Sunday, April 30.
You can gain entry by a gold coin donation.
Mr Shanks said the last date to drop off any books for the fair is Friday, April 28 but another collection will occur in mid-October.
The book collection will run from 9am until 2pm on Friday, April 28 at the Dubbo Showground and only books in a good condition will be accepted.
To keep up to date you can visit dubbowestrotary.org.au or find them on Facebook.
