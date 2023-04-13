More industries have been turning to virtual assistants since the pandemic taught us we could work from home, and one Dubbo business-owner has been expanding her services and providing work for other local mums in the process.
Four years ago, Louise Mathieson had been working a government job when a culture change at her workplace prompted her to resign. A former colleague introduced her to the world of virtual assistants and the field "really spoke" to her.
The Administration Agency started at Ms Mathieson's home in 2019 before the pandemic, but it was the pandemic that caused it to take off.
"Within six weeks I wanted to bring on other mums who were in my position, who needed a bit of work in school hours, or to have their own hours rather than working for someone within the confinements of 9am to 5pm," Ms Mathieson told the Daily Liberal.
"We really look for the mums who are at home with so many skills while they're on maternity leave or waiting for the kids to go to school or young families who prefer to work from home."
Ms Mathieson now employs two trainees and a part-time casual, as well as a range of sub-contractors.
The clients come from all industries: "Anyone who finds their hands a bit full or they're not getting their to-do list done or feeling overwhelmed in business," Ms Mathieson said.
The website suggests a list of 50 tasks the team can help with - which is sometimes one of the most helpful parts of the service.
"That's the biggest challenge people have ... they're too busy to tell someone what to do. They think, 'I don't have time to show you so I'll just do it myself'," Ms Mathieson said.
"Once we start working with them, they find we are an integral part of their team. We often get told, 'I can't imagine not working with you'."
Some people think you have it all together but you don't - they don't see the behind-the-scenes when you're working until nine or ten at night.- Louise Mathieson
The top-three most-requested tasks the team performs are: social media management; executive and marketing support; and governance, including policy writing and setting up policy frameworks.
"There are so many businesses that don't do [social media]. Some don't have the time to do it and it's really imperative they do it," Ms Mathieson said.
"Eighty-six per cent of customers look for Facebook profiles before they go to someone's website. It's really important to have an online or social media presence."
The Administration Agency can help with content strategy and preparing content, as well as making sure there's consistency and regularity of social media posts.
"A lot of businesses find their social media scheduling is very ad-hoc and not consistent. We can provide that consistent support for them in that space and hold that space for them," Ms Mathieson said.
Some of the industries the team works in are learning and engagement, executive assistant support for boards, committees and foundations, charities, farming and the disability sector.
In 2021, The Administration Agency won AusMumpreneur VA Institute Virtual Assistant Business NSW/ACT of the year. It has gone on to become a finalist and winner of a slew of other awards.
What's the key to slaying business-life while also being a great mum?
"Some people think you have it all together but you don't - they don't see the behind-the-scenes when you're working until nine or ten at night," said Ms Mathieson, who has two boys.
"But for me, it's making sure I'm there for the key times, like the sports, making sure you do something together at least weekly, whether that's going to the movies or sitting down with a bunch of popcorn on a Friday night and having a Friday night sleepover.
"I try my best every day to balance the two."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
