A new season has brought new expectations for the Dubbo Rhinos and it is a campaign Dale Smith can't wait to get started.
The Rhinos will begin their 2023 New Holland Cup season on Saturday when they take on Narromine Gorillas at Cale Oval, in what is looking like another classic match between the two clubs.
Last season was a semi-successful campaign for the Rhinos, with the first grade side making it through to the preliminary final while the second grade boys took out the title.
A heartbreaking loss against Parkes at Apex Oval ended the Rhinos' season just a week before the grand final, something this year's group hasn't forgotten.
"It will be for sure," Smith said.
"We will be chasing them again, they are a good team as is everyone.
"On their day anyone can beat anyone."
Smith has long been one of the Rhinos' best, forming part of their electric backline alongside Nash Forgione with the duo terrorising defences.
But ahead of their first match, Smith admitted he hasn't been around the squad too much lately.
"I've been working away so I haven't been around the boys too much but from what I've heard there have been good numbers at training and the boys are ready to rip in," he said.
"Everyone is fit and ready to go."
One of their encounters in 2022 produced a penalty-heavy match, with five cards given out during the game and Smith is expecting another physical fixture.
"That's the plan for us again I think," he said.
"Our forwards are pretty similar to what they were last year so we will probably look to try and roll through the middle before the backs can play some good footy.
"They are always really good in Narromine so they'll be a tough team to beat."
"We will have to be at our best."
On the personal front, Smith has floated between positions in the backline over the past few seasons, lining up at fullback, inside centre and flyhalf at different times.
With round one just a few days away, Smith isn't too phased about what number is on his back.
"I think I'll either be at flyhalf or fullback this season, I'm not too sure at the moment," he said.
"Whatever Doug (Sandry) feels I should play then I will be happy to play there."
One of the Rhinos' longest-serving players, the electric outside back is also looking forward to facing Narromine for another reason, with the match to be a great moment for his family.
"It's a good match-up for me because my brother is playing for Narromine this year so I get to go up against him," he said.
"I'm looking forward to giving him a bit of stick on the field."
Kick off for Saturday's match is at 3:15pm.
