Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Antancia Randell faces court over Geurie crash that killed Ludmila Dawson

By Court Reporter
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Geurie woman appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday morning. File picture
The Geurie woman appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday morning. File picture

A 71-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of a car involved in a fatal accident in Geurie last year has fronted Dubbo Local Court to face a string of charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.