As animal rescues in Dubbo report being swamped with surrender requests, one local dog trainer is urging people to seek help with their pet's behaviour rather than abandoning them.
"It's a bit like throwing an old mattress in the bush, it becomes someone else's problem. Someone else has to come along and clean it up," said Jane Sullivan, founder of Lucy and Kate Co.
"The reality is most animals surrendered end up on the euthanasia table. And as a dog advocate and trainer it's very heartbreaking. If people learn to understand dogs' behaviour and how to manage it there will be a reduction in surrenders, without a doubt."
Her call to action comes as the Dubbo branch of the Animal Welfare League received a surge in calls from people looking to surrender animals.
Between last Christmas and the 10th of January this year alone, they say they received 60 phone calls from people looking to surrender animals. But the rescue is already over-capacity, with almost 40 cats and kittens and 20 dogs available for adoption.
And they're not alone.
"The council shelter in Dubbo, the rescues around here - they're all overflowing and over-capacity," said Janet Rose, animal welfare officer with the Animal Welfare League NSW Dubbo branch.
Ms Rose said many of the pet surrender requests the Animal Welfare League receive are due to the owner being unable to cope with common behavioural issues.
"Just today I got a surrender request, because the neighbour doesn't like their cat. The person who wanted to surrender the cat lets the cat outside during the day and the neighbour doesn't like it going in their yard," she said.
"There's a simple solution - keep the cat inside."
Ms Sullivan said she's not surprised to hear animal rescue groups were receiving so many surrender requests over behavioural issues. She said often people don't know how to manage these issues and do not start training their dog early enough.
"The behaviours occur mostly because dogs are bored, they're not fulfilled, they don't have enough human connection and other dog connections. They're a species that do need to spend some time together," she said.
"If you're at that point where it is becoming too much and you don't know how to manage these behaviours you should engage a trainer to help you before making that heartbreaking decision."
"There are people like me who specialise in pet dogs and puppies - teaching people exactly where to start from day one - and there is another trainer called Orana Dog Training and Services who specialises in reactive and angry dogs."
Some of the common behavioural issues Ms Sullivan helps dog owners with include excessive barking, reactivity towards people and other animals, pulling on the lead while walking and jumping up and lacking impulse control.
Ms Sullivan said people often reinforce these bad behaviours without intending to.
"If you've got an anxious dog - for example - people will tend to say 'it's okay, it's alright', and what happens is that the dog obviously doesn't understand English and thinks you're confirming their fear," she said.
As well as seeking out help from a professional early, Ms Sullivan said there are simple things people can do at home to keep their dogs busy and reduce unwanted behaviours.
Instead of coddling dogs who are scared or yelling at dogs who are barking at something, Ms Sullivan recommends redirecting the dog's attention. For example, closing the blinds so they can't see outside, keeping treats in your hand for when they are quiet or taking out a tug toy to play together.
"Redirection is number one - it takes practice though, you need to do it everyday," she said.
She said a lot of bad behaviour in dogs is a result of boredom and can be greatly reduced by giving dogs something to do to keep busy, for instance, putting their meal inside a puzzle toy for them to find instead of into the bowl.
And when walking in public with anxious or reactive dogs, Ms Sullivan said you shouldn't be afraid of using a muzzle if you have to.
But most importantly, Ms Sullivan said, people need to take time to connect with their dog.
"I think people don't realise how much time that it takes to ensure that a dog has what it needs to thrive and that's when the trouble starts," she said.
"People go for walks and stick their airpods in and basically don't have a 'Bluetooth connection' with their dog. That connection is really important for you and your dog to have a fulfilling relationship."
"So get those airpods out and spend half an hour with your dog."
For more information about how you can become a foster carer or adopt an animal, visit the Animal Welfare League NSW Dubbo Branch Facebook page.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
