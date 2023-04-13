Western NSW has a new minister and, for the first time since the role was created, a woman will be taking on the job.
Legislative council member Tara Moriarty - a self-described "regional girl" who grew up in Queanbeyan - was sworn in last week as Labor's pick for Minister for Western NSW, Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Regional NSW.
She wants to use her ministries to be a "strong voice" for regional NSW.
"It's a massive responsibility and a huge honour," she said.
Her new role will see her working closely with local members across western NSW including member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders - who served as Minister for Western NSW in the Dominic Perrottet government - and member for Barwon Roy Butler.
Although she doesn't share a party with these elected representatives, Ms Moriarty said her "door is always open" and she is happy to work together across party lines to deliver the best outcomes for the region.
"I want to work with everybody ... whatever their political persuasion," she said.
"We are a new government and we are really keen to work with everyone outside of Sydney. It will be my job to facilitate that and make sure everyone's voices are represented."
Ms Moriarty has been a member of the New South Wales Legislative Council since 2019. During her time in opposition, she has served as Shadow Minister for Mental Health and Crown Lands and Minister for Corrections, Juvenile Justice and Medical Research.
Before entering parliament, Ms Moriarty was chair of Club Plus Superannuation and was the first female president of the Liquor and Hospitality Division of United Voice.
Ms Moriarty is one of eleven women who were sworn into ministries last week. This is the first time that there has been an equal number of women and men serving in cabinet.
"This is a historic day for NSW! Let's make it a normal occurrence from now on," she said on social media at the time.
"I'm proud of the team we have. We have a lot of hard work in front of us, and a big responsibility, but my team and I are up to the challenge," said Premier Chris Minns.
"We have a clear mandate from the people of NSW to rebuild our essential services, to invest in the people who look after us - our nurses, teachers, paramedics, firefighters and police officers.
"Our priority is to help families and households deal with the increasing cost of living, the energy crisis and to fix our schools and hospitals."
