Tara Moriarty sworn in as Minister for Western NSW, Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Regional NSW

By Allison Hore
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:28am, first published 9:00am
Minister for Western NSW, Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty. Picture supplied
Western NSW has a new minister and, for the first time since the role was created, a woman will be taking on the job.

