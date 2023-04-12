A Narromine mother and wife of a hay contractor who is passionate about helping build resilient rural farming towns has won this year's RM Williams Royal Agriculture Society's (RAS) prestigious Rural Achiever Award.
Keiley Noble was announced the winner at the RAS dinner in Sydney on Tuesday, April 11.
Mrs Noble emerged victorious from among contenders, breaking the record of being the first mother and wife to win the coveted award that celebrates the achievements of young Australians (20 to 29 years of age) contributing their skills to the country's agriculture industry.
In the 34-year history of the award, Mrs Noble is the first mother named the RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever, which she finds "incredibly humbling" and "a huge surprise".
"I certainly didn't expect it, it was a huge surprise," the 27-year-old said.
"I've spent the week with eight of the most passionate and amazing young leaders within our state, and in my eyes, it could have been any of us.
"All eight are amazing leaders and our rural communities are lucky to have them."
As one of the finalists, Mrs Noble said she wanted to be an "example to break down barriers and stereotypes for other young mums" who live in rural areas and looking for opportunities that come along to expand their horizons.
Despite the distance from main towns, Mrs Noble persevered to complete the Bachelor of Agriculture and Business degrees while raising a baby and helping her husband Ross in their business amid a devastating drought.
The RAS rural achiever program that mentors young people in future leadership began in 1989 and finalists demonstrate their initiatives through their professional careers to become advocates and ambassadors in education, sustainable practices, mental health, agricultural shows, and the wider agriculture industry.
"I am excited to show others that these programs are for everyone and encourage others to uptake opportunities like the one I was lucky to experience.
During the drought when jobs in rural areas were drying up, Mrs Noble trained to become a marriage celebrant, a part-time job she said she enjoyed on the sides.
She has since been employed as a policy officer at the Department of Regional NSW in Dubbo developing programs to enhance the economies of farming towns in the western NSW region that reeled from a long-running drought, mouse plague, and floods.
"I want to use my position to help create opportunities for others and excite people about the agriculture industry," she said.
She is basking in the glory and joy of meeting "so many strangers that became my new best mates" at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"I am extremely thankful for people who made this opportunity possible," Mrs Noble said.
Husband Ross told the Daily Liberal he was "so proud, she's done well and I thought she'd be a close winner."
Mr Noble said he stayed home to look after their six-year-old daughter Ruby while Keiley was in Sydney to receive the award.
"She's always been great at public speaking, and a Showgirl," Mr Noble, who runs his company, Noble's Ag Contracting, said.
They married when they were only 22 and 23 years old, he said.
