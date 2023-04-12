Daily Liberal
Have you seen Chanelle McKellar? Woman missing from Bourke

April 12 2023
Chanelle McKellar hasn't been seen since the night of Saturday, April 8. Picture supplied
Chanelle McKellar hasn't been seen since the night of Saturday, April 8. Picture supplied

UPDATE

NSW Police announced on Wednesday afternoon missing woman Chanelle McKellar has been found.

