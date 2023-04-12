NSW Police announced on Wednesday afternoon missing woman Chanelle McKellar has been found.
Chanelle had not been seen since roughly 11.30pm on Saturday, April 8 but she was located at 1.45pm on Wednesday.
Police thanked the community for their assistance.
Police and family members hold concerns for a woman missing from the state's far west.
Chanelle McKellar, aged 39, was last seen at a club on Mitchell Street, Bourke, about 11.30pm on Saturday, April 8.
When she could not be located or contacted, officers from Central North Police District were notified on Tuesday, April 11 and began an investigation.
Chanelle is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build with long black hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue jeans and a red jumper.
Chanelle is known to frequent the area of Bourke.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Bourke Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
