Bundy rum can earrings, prawn-print scrunchies and UNO card dangles are just some of the quirky jewellery made by hobbyist April Roberts - and her inspiration comes from her workplace.
The Dubbo resident is a sales assistant at a local adult store and while some of her novelty jewellery could be described as 'adults only', she's found a loyal following for her off-beat creations on a small online marketplace for bush businesses.
Ms Roberts was stuck at home and unable to work her retail job during COVID when she began looking around on YouTube for tutorials on how to make earrings.
"I've lived in Dubbo my whole life. I'm a pretty creative person I believe," Ms Roberts told the Daily Liberal.
"During COVID I was very bored, not working because retail couldn't open. So I had a look around what I could do to fill in the time and saw that there weren't many places that did fun, novelty jewellery, and started making earrings for something to do and it kicked-off."
Ms Roberts began by making resin earrings - different colours with glitter and moulds she purchased from Spotlight. But now, she draws her creations freehand and has them printed.
The scrunchies she sews herself: "Good old trusty YouTube. I had never sewed before and I jumped on and taught myself and now I'm not too bad at it."
She is calling for more small business-owners to take advantage of small online marketplaces where customers come specifically to buy products made in the bush.
She joined Spend With Us, Buy From a Bush Business in 2021 and that's become her main mode of selling her wares, under the brand-name HoneyCoHandmade.
"My boss invited me to join the marketplace ... since posting there I've gained a lot more loyal customers and a lot more business," she said.
"I find just posting around on Dubbo pages [on social media], no one wants to interact with anything unless you're selling an animal or something.
"The marketplace is big because [it attracts] people [who] want to source from the other side of the Blue Mountains - not just from the city."
The most popular HoneyCoHandmade range is the bundy can earrings and scrunchies.
IN OTHER NEWS
"That really kicked-off last year when the bundy official Facebook page reached out and asked me if they could share my products on Facebook and Instagram. I sold out almost instantly that day," Ms Roberts said.
Her most recent range features highland cows which she draws by hand. Some customers even contact her directly to make them something bespoke.
"I get a lot of requests for the highland cows earrings. Some customers reach out and want something [in particular] and I say I'll see what I can do," she said.
Spend With Us, Buy From a Bush Business has launched the Australian Rural Business Awards 2023 and nominations are now open. The awards will recognise the achievements and accomplishments of rural and regional small businesses - many of which were affected by drought, bushfire and flood.
Find out more at www.spendwithus.com.au/the-australian-rural-business-awards/
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.