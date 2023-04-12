Daily Liberal
Education

Hermidale Public School wins inaugural Royal Easter Show Agricultural Innovation in Schools Award for Future Farmers Project

By Allison Hore
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
Raechel McCarthy (Relieving Executive Director, Regional, Rural and Remote Education) and Duncan Kendall (Head of Education, Royal Agricultural Society of NSW) with Skye Dedman and Bek Coddington from Hermidale Public School. Picture supplied
Being small hasn't stopped Hermidale Public School from earning big honours.

