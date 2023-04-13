Daily Liberal
Chart-topping country musicians Adam Harvey, Beccy Cole playing Dubbo RSL on May 5

Updated April 13 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
ARIA chart-topping country musicians Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole will be bringing their songs and stories to the Dubbo RSL in May. Picture supplied
ARIA chart-topping musicians Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole have been playing the country music rounds together for 20 years, and the old friends will be bringing their melodies and yarns to delighted fans in Dubbo in May.

