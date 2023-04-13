ARIA chart-topping musicians Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole have been playing the country music rounds together for 20 years, and the old friends will be bringing their melodies and yarns to delighted fans in Dubbo in May.
Mr Harvey and Ms Cole have been touring nationally for the last 12 months to promote their album The Great Country Songbook Volume 3 which peaked at number one on the Aria Country Album chart.
It was through great pain that the duo dug deep to create these songs that bring great joy to regional audiences - some of whom provided the inspiration for the tracks.
Ms Cole was going through one of the hardest times of her life personally when the idea for the album arose.
Recorded at the Music Cellar on the NSW Central Coast, it is about two best friends getting together again to record some of their favourite classic country songs.
"I reckon [Beccy Cole] is the best entertainer on stage. The crowd love it - it's beautiful to see one of your best mates flying high again," Mr Harvey told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Harvey is excited to be coming to Dubbo for the first time since before COVID, and described the Dubbo crowd as "our people".
"It's a pretty good area for country music out there - they love it," he said.
"They're the people who live the life we sing about. They're the people who can relate to the real honest, raw stories in these songs."
Mr Harvey said he often drew inspiration from people he met in the regions - "the farmers on the land".
"And we sing the songs to them, the very same people we get the ideas for the songs from. That's what our industry is all about," he said.
When asked why country music is so good at bringing people together, Mr Harvey said: "I reckon it's the stories, and the songs."
"People can actually listen to that stuff and relate to that ... with country music it's very real and honest and raw at times and that helps people relate to the music," he said.
Mr Harvey has enjoyed a landmark career and this tour is being touted as a real treat and an absolute delight.
The nine-time Golden Guitar award-winner won Traditional Country Album of the Year at the 2022 Golden Guitar Awards for his album Songs from Highway One.
He is working on a book called Tales from The Road - a collection of stories from his and his country music mates' travels chronicling some of the funny, inspiring and downright scary things that have happened on tour over the years. He said there would be a few stories there from his travels with Ms Cole.
Ms Cole has won eleven Golden Guitar awards and multiple ARIA awards. The singer-songwriter was also awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia this year.
The duo will also be playing the Deni Ute Muster on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 at Deniliquin (tickets at deniutemuster.com.au), and Mr Harvey said the atmosphere was bound to be "special".
"There's a sea of people having a great time and signing along to the words of your own songs, that's one of the most amazing feelings you can ever experience - it is beautiful," he said.
Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole will be playing the Dubbo RSL on Friday, May 5. Tickets at dubborsl.com.au
They will also be playing the Cobar RSL on Saturday, May 6 and the Broken Hill Civic Centre on Sunday, May 7.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
