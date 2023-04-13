Growing up in Parkes and dreaming of performing as an opera singer, Jessica Westcott never had a professional mentor to show her the ropes.
Now a soprano who travels the world and stars in famed operas such as Carmen and La Boheme, she is helping youngsters realise their dreams, too.
While working with Opera Australia, Ms Westcott formed Upstage Musical, a theatre workshop for performers to hone their skills in singing, dancing and acting.
The workshop will be available for performers aged between eight and 21 and will take place at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Sunday, April 16.
"I created Upstage to fill the teaching opportunities I've seen for the Central West region. When I was growing up in Parkes I always came to Dubbo to get coaching," Ms Westcott said.
"As an opera singer, my whole world is full of incredibly talented adults who can pass on their skills and help kids with the next steps in their journey.
"It's a day for the kids to come and learn from professional actors, dancers, and singers. Dubbo has incredibly talented kids, we can't wait to meet them."
Ms Westcott will be conducting the workshop with her colleagues - dancer Ryan Ophel, singer Ben Kiehne and actor Hester Van Der Vyver - who are all coming to Dubbo for the first time and helping local youngsters unleash their talents.
"We have three brilliant tutors, one has just finished performing in the international tour of Frozen, and one is performing in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast at the Capitol Theatre, another sings at the Brent Street Theatre [at Moore Park in Sydney] and another is acting in The Sound of Music and TV show Utopia," she said.
"They've never been to Dubbo and are excited to spend a day teaching the kids. Kids will learn a lot from them when they go on a performance for the day, it will be a lot of fun."
Ms Westcott said the workshop was specifically created for talented youngsters in regional and remote areas.
Her group has also reached out to youngsters from Gilgandra and Orange to join the workshop.
"The workshop is especially for the teenagers' age group who may have experienced performing but are unsure where their experience might take them, and we can help in that journey, as well as help them choose their pathway to university," Ms Westcott said.
After secondary studies at Parkes, Ms Westcott obtained her Bachelor of Music at the Australian National University in Canberra and Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
She has been performing as an opera singer since 2012 and while at university has performed as Miss Wordsworth in the production of Benjamin Britten's Albert Herring opera with the Street Theatre at ANU School of Music.
Among her other credits she has performed as Meg in Little Women, Madame Silberklang in Der Schauspieldirektor and Musetta in La Boheme.
She toured the United Kingdom and New York, taking masterclasses from some of the opera world's prominent coaches after receiving the prestigious UK and Australia BBM Youth Support Award in 2015.
Last year, Ms Westcott performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Helping mentor talented youngsters in remote areas is another goal in her career.
"Those kids who sing at home, who love to dance and act, we want to meet them, inspire them, and help them level up," she said.
"Growing up in Parkes, I would have loved opportunities from professional people from Sydney to come out and engage with me."
Click here to book for Upstage Musical Theatre Workshop on Sunday, April 16 at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
