Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Farmers Watching Farmers Wanting Wives 2023 episode 1: farmers draft off three lots to take back to the farm

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated April 11 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Potential wives roll up with mix tapes and big personalities. One young woman opens up to the whole of Australia that she is MAD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.