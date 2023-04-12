Daily Liberal
Dubbo Local Court convicts truck driver who assaulted partner during argument

By Court Reporter
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:00pm
Picture by Belinda Soole
A man from north west Dubbo has been sentenced after leaving his partner with a bruised arm during an argument about intimacy.

