A young wedge-tailed eagle has been returned to the wild after receiving life-saving treatment at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo Wildlife Hospital.
Estimated to be a male based on his size and colouration, the eagle was discovered by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service near Coonabarabran, and brought to the Taronga Western Plains Zoo Wildlife Hospital with a suspected leg injury.
Upon arrival, he was very dehydrated, and had likely suffered some mild heat stress from being exposed in the sun. He was also hypoglycaemic (low blood sugar), probably as a result of not eating for a couple of days.
Initially the team at the Wildlife Hospital gave him fluids to rehydrate, pain relief for his injured foot and some supportive oral medication and food.
After showing some overnight improvement, the team carried out a thorough examination under anaesthetic, including X-rays of his wings and foot and thankfully couldn't find any fractures or permanent injuries that would jeopardise his chance of release back to the wild. However blood work indicated either a severe infection or inflammatory response. Thankfully after three weeks of treatment with antibiotics, anti-fungals, pain-relief and supportive care at the Wildlife Hospital, he made a full recovery.
Using secret cameras set up in his enclosure, Wildlife Hospital staff were able to observe that he was using his foot very well and was able to grip and catch prey normally. Last month he was released back into the wild in the Warrumbungle National Park - another great win for the Wildlife Hospital.
We don't know exactly what happened to this bird; perhaps he was hit by a car or caught in a fence and the subsequent injuries affected his ability to catch prey and eat and he gradually became weaker from this.
"If he hadn't been found by the NPWS staff and brought into the wildlife hospital, I feel certain that he would have died out there in the next day or two from exposure and dehydration" zoo vet Dr Rebecca Robey.
"It's vital that all wild animals that come into our care at the Wildlife Hospital are able to return to 100% health and fitness before they are released back into the wild, to give them the best chance of surviving and thriving. Thankfully this patient, did exactly that.
"It's very rewarding to care for such an amazing bird and then to see it released back to the wild."
