After showing some overnight improvement, the team carried out a thorough examination under anaesthetic, including X-rays of his wings and foot and thankfully couldn't find any fractures or permanent injuries that would jeopardise his chance of release back to the wild. However blood work indicated either a severe infection or inflammatory response. Thankfully after three weeks of treatment with antibiotics, anti-fungals, pain-relief and supportive care at the Wildlife Hospital, he made a full recovery.