It was the mid to late seventies and I was sitting at home listening to some music with a couple of my sisters. In walked my second-eldest brother with one of his friends - both hip and suave twenty-somethings that I was in awe of. My brother's friend listened to the music for a few seconds and declared that the belt of the record player was stretched because the beat of the music was out.
That was my first introduction to 'The Reels'. My sister had her record player serviced and, sure enough, the turntable was turning slower than the required 45 RPM and hence the beat was slightly out.
I can't remember if that was drummer John Bliss or lead singer Dave Mason that was in our home but there is no doubt that 'The Reels' were a big deal across Dubbo at the time. They were even a big deal in the NSW Parliament where Dave's father, John Mason, was the Member for Dubbo from 1 May 1965 to 19 September 1981. The link between a parliamentarian and a rock band produced some interesting headlines about John's "dope smoking son" and I am sure some of the opposition took delight in similar comments.
There is a point to this reminiscing.
We have an exceptional facility in our Western Plains Cultural Centre that was opened in 2006 with a semi-permanent museum and 706 square metres of exhibition space that can be formed into a range of configurations. The variety of world-class exhibits we see at the Cultural Centre is amazing. 'The Band from Dubbo: A History of the Reels' is on exhibition at the moment which charts the history of the band from its humble beginnings in Dubbo in 1976. You can see the evolution through the eighties and nineties including the background to 'Quasimodo's Dream' which APRA placed at number ten in its list of best Australian Songs of all time.
But this is just one exhibit. In June this year we will see the opening of the Archibald Prize finalists. There is no doubt that the Archibald Prize is Australia's foremost portraiture prize with the winner receiving $100,000 as well as significant recognition. This will be only the third time in my life that I will see the Archibald finalists - with the previous two times also at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.
But wait! There's more! ARTEXPRESS showcases HSC works by the 2022 cohort. Waste2Art features artworks created by community members using recycled or unwanted materials. 'A Lot of Little Nothings' explores the issues of waste and mass consumption. 'Fifty Fine Photographs' is an exhibition of photographs by Bob Montgomery.
With almost 100,000 visitors each year, the Western Plains Cultural Centre is an important part of our cultural landscape and I highly recommend visitation on a regular basis.
