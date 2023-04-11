Daily Liberal
Mayoral memo | Western Plains Cultural Centre an important part of Dubbo's cultural landscape

By Mathew Dickerson
April 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Mayor Mathew Dickerson is urging community members to get out and visit the Western Plains Cultural Centre. File picture
It was the mid to late seventies and I was sitting at home listening to some music with a couple of my sisters. In walked my second-eldest brother with one of his friends - both hip and suave twenty-somethings that I was in awe of. My brother's friend listened to the music for a few seconds and declared that the belt of the record player was stretched because the beat of the music was out.

