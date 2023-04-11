We have an exceptional facility in our Western Plains Cultural Centre that was opened in 2006 with a semi-permanent museum and 706 square metres of exhibition space that can be formed into a range of configurations. The variety of world-class exhibits we see at the Cultural Centre is amazing. 'The Band from Dubbo: A History of the Reels' is on exhibition at the moment which charts the history of the band from its humble beginnings in Dubbo in 1976. You can see the evolution through the eighties and nineties including the background to 'Quasimodo's Dream' which APRA placed at number ten in its list of best Australian Songs of all time.