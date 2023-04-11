Daily Liberal
Drama Club Dubbo to perform Disney's Newsies Jnr at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre in May

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 11 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Drama Club Dubbo is preparing for one of their biggest shows yet, Disney's Newsies Jnr, to play at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre in May. Picture by Kristie Klaassens
A whopping 130 kids will take to the stage for an ambitious rendition of Disney's Newsies Jnr - the first musical theatre production for the Drama Club Dubbo since their hit Charlie and the Chocolate Factory production wowed audiences in 2022.

