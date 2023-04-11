A whopping 130 kids will take to the stage for an ambitious rendition of Disney's Newsies Jnr - the first musical theatre production for the Drama Club Dubbo since their hit Charlie and the Chocolate Factory production wowed audiences in 2022.
Director Jo Gibb said the show, to play at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on May 26 and 27, would be perfect for family audiences.
"It's really a family-friendly, high-energy, toe-tapping musical. The kids have worked really hard and it's well worth seeing - it's a high quality show," she told the Daily Liberal.
Drama Club Dubbo's production of Disney's Newsies Jnr is reportedly packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message perfect for all ages.
The 60-minute musical is based on the 1992 Disney film Newsies and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name.
The story follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsies' expense, Jack rallies young workers from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.
"This show is high energy. The dancing is just amazing. So our choreographers and dancers, they've been really, really working hard to make it give it that quality that news is," Ms Gibb said.
"It's all about the stunts, all about the high energy - they've got to be fit, they've really been pushing."
The case is all school-aged children, and there are "some tots in there as well".
Nathaniel Nushaj, 16, plays the leading role of Jack Kelly. He said the show was "very light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek, but still serious".
"It's a musical - not Shakespeare-serious but not a comedy," he told the Daily Liberal.
Nathanial was involved in previous Drama Club Dubbo productions Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Robin Hood, and said drama had allowed him to exercise his creative side.
When asked what the best thing was about being involved with the drama program, he said "mainly people".
"The people who do drama just tend to be incredibly supportive with everything. Being in drama has allowed me to present my more creative side," Nathaniel said.
He said the club was "fun in general" and he would "highly recommend anyone who does want to join drama to do so".
Ms Gibb created the drama club because she saw a gap in the Dubbo area.
"I just saw a need for a youth theatre in Dubbo, for young kids to be out there performing. It's so good for their confidence, and I love kids anyway so it's my dream job," she said.
The club has been going for eight years, providing an opportunity for kids between 3 and 18 to perform in two big musical theatre shows per year, as well as straight drama shows.
"We've always had a big and full cast. There are lots of talented Dubbo kids who are wanting to perform," Ms Gibbs said.
Disney's Newsies Jnr will perform at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. Tickets at www.drtcc.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
