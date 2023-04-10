It may have been a quiet weekend around town, but there was still reason for people to be out enjoying the cooler change around Dubbo.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was among them, and on Sunday she was at the Easter edition of the Rotunda Markets, which were in a new location at Victoria Park.
As well as the regular stalls selling food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares, there was also a raffle to help raise funds for the Cancer Council.
As well as the market photos, we've also got snaps from last week's The Wharf Revue - Looking for Albanese show at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
The show was performed by Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott and attracted another healthy crowd.
