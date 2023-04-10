Narromine's Farmer Andrew is just as excited as the rest of us to watch his debut on Farmer Wants a Wife on Monday, April 10, and will be "watching with anticipation to see what unfolds".
The 41-year-old will be viewing from his crop and sheep farm alongside his parents - but will there be anyone else there watching with him? A love interest, perhaps?
That remains a mystery.
Farmer Andrew is starring in the thirteenth season of the Channel 7 reality television program that has reportedly resulted in nine marriages and spawned 25 children.
Though he couldn't give away any details of what happens on the show, he told the Daily Liberal "something positive" came out of his involvement in the match-making program.
"Something positive has come out of the experience and hopefully it will continue to be," Farmer Andrew said.
Originally from Yass, Farmer Andrew moved to Narromine in 2013 and built-up the farm. The only thing missing in his life was love.
"The time was right for me [to come on the program]," Farmer Andrew said.
"I moved here in 2013 and spent pretty much all my time and energy for the best part of nine years at that point of time and was devoted to the farm.
'[But] you get to an age when all your friends start getting married and I thought, gee, what's the chance of meeting someone, so I thought, why not give it a try."
Farmer Andrew will be matched with eight women:
In the lead-up to the show airing, Farmer Andrew said he had never been on so many dates, and he was nervous.
He revealed he was looking for someone who is tranquil, respectful, whole-hearted and full of integrity.
"I believe trust, honesty and respect create the foundations of a strong and solid relationship. These foundations maintain the boundaries of a relationship that allow one another to truly be themselves," he said.
He told the Daily Liberal the show was "an opportunity that came my way and I thought I'd grab it with both hands and take everything in my stride".
"It was hopefully to meet someone and it's a positive experience which I'm pleased I went through with," he said.
The show's PR calls Farmer Andrew "not your average farmer". He is into ballroom dancing and reading.
"During the drought you couldn't get off the farm - I stopped playing football, we rolled into COVID, one thing led to another, and I heard about ballroom dancing and thought I'd give it a try to get off the farm once a week, and try something new," he said.
He said those who watch the show would "get a pretty good idea" of who he is.
How difficult has it been keeping the show's outcomes a secret?
"I've been asked quite a bit but the best response is you have to watch the show and find out," he said.
But for the time being, it's back on the farm to watch the show with his parents.
"They were right behind me all the way," he said.
As well as Farmer Andrew from Narromine, this year's series will also feature Farmer Brad (32, Cootamundra, NSW) Farmer David (29, Pozieres, Queensland), Farmer Brenton (26, Darriam, Victoria), and Farmer Matt (23, Bookham, NSW).
Farmer Wants a Wife will premier at 7pm AEST on Monday, April 10, on Channel 7 and 7plus.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
