Narromine's Farmer Andrew prepares to meet his matches in Farmer Wants A Wife 2023 premier

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 10 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Farmer Andrew is a sheep and crop farmer from Narromine, and will be searching for love on the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife, which will premier on Monday, April 10, 7.30pm, on Channel 7 and 7plus. Picture supplied
Narromine's Farmer Andrew is just as excited as the rest of us to watch his debut on Farmer Wants a Wife on Monday, April 10, and will be "watching with anticipation to see what unfolds".

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

