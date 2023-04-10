Dubbo College's Astley Cup preparations are in full swing ahead of the competition's 100th year, with a rugby league reunion to be held.
On July 1, the Dubbo High/Dubbo College rugby league reunion will be held at the Garden Hotel, reuniting some of the best players the town has seen.
Organised by Dubbo College's Craig May, the night will also feature two commemorative sides being revealed.
A Dubbo High 1980-2000 side has already been selected by May, Ian Naden, Gerard Dunn, Ray Farag and Greg MacIntosh to pick a 20-man squad from the two decades based on their efforts with the school.
Meanwhile, the current 2000-2022 team was also picked with several professionals to choose from.
With the likes of Kaide Ellis playing overseas at Wigan and recent graduate Aston Warwick at Penrith, the selectors have been spoilt for choice when it comes to picking the latter side while Charlie Runciman also dominated during his schooling days.
Dubbo CYMS skipper Jarryn Powyer, Graham Black and former NSW CHS representative Max Ray were tasked along with May in picking the side.
Dubbo sports guru Geoff Mann has been tasked with finding out information on players from 1923 to 1979, with the standouts to be recognised on the evening.
Over the previous years especially, Dubbo College has dominated the rugby league during the Astley Cup as well as the University Shield.
The reunion will be held two days after Dubbo hosts Bathurst in their second round of the Cup, with the visiting school to be in town on June 29 and 30 to compete.
Dubbo will travel to Orange to face the home school and defending champions on June 15 and 16.
Tickets for the Dubbo High/College rugby league reunion can be found via 123Tix.
