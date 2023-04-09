Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Wellington woman Emily Ling caught driving while disqualified in Molong

By Court Reporter
Updated April 10 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The driver was sentenced despite failing to show up to Orange Local Court. File picture.
The driver was sentenced despite failing to show up to Orange Local Court. File picture.

A woman who was stopped for a random breath test while driving through Molong has been convicted for driving while disqualified.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.