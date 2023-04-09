Staff at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre say they 'couldn't believe it' when they noticed more people than ever before have taken up season passes to enjoy this year's run of shows.
"A lot of work goes into developing the artistic program and it's heart-warming to see people embrace the theme and dare to be different by selecting shows they wouldn't normally go to," Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre manager Linda Christof said.
"The program includes some classics such as The Romantic Piano, The Australian Ballet and the drama 'Death of a Salesman' but also some exquisite Fringe works such as 'Maureen: Harbinger of Death' and 'BOOP' by Statera Circus."
The 2023 Season - sponsored by Kings Hall Jewellers - opened on the 27th of November 2022 and, since then, there has been a 58 percent increase in the number of subscribers compared to the previous year.
The theatre has also surpassed the second highest total for subscriptions in recorded history, which was back in 2012.
Ms Christof credits the record subscription numbers to the diversity of the shows being brought to the stage, including several edgy and non-mainstream productions normally seen at Fringe Festivals in capital cities.
This year's program features 22 local, national and international works, with some of the most popular sellers being the Umbilical Brothers, 'Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese', Luke Kidgell's 'Happy Hour' and local Dubbo Theatre Company's 'Jesus Christ Superstar'.
All seven school performances for 'Are We There Yet?', 'Mr Stink' and 'Possum Magic' have also sold out.
"The school shows sold out in record time with local schools and bus groups from other regional areas such as Nyngan, Tullamore, Gulgong, Hermidale, Baradine and Trangie," Ms Christof said.
Ms Christof also acknowledged the theatre sponsors who assist in bringing the quality touring productions to the region as well as keeping ticket prices affordable for residents.
"We are grateful for the loyal support of our Centre Stage Sponsor MAAS as well as our Top Hat Sponsors David Payne Constructions and Marie Astley, Chorus Line Sponsors Dubbo Dental and Duncan McGinness Veterinary Surgeon and Curtain Raiser Sponsor, Burgun & Williams," she said.
Residents can become a subscriber by booking and paying for at least three shows throughout the season, which will end in Novmeber.
