Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo College Senior Campus' Athletics Carnival was a big success

April 9 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Ryan gave this effort everything he had at the recent Dubbo College Senior Campus Athletics Carnival. Picture supplied
Callum Ryan gave this effort everything he had at the recent Dubbo College Senior Campus Athletics Carnival. Picture supplied

Dubbo College Senior Campus held its annual athletics carnival under picture perfect weather conditions at Barden Park on April 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.