Dubbo College Senior Campus held its annual athletics carnival under picture perfect weather conditions at Barden Park on April 3.
The day saw a great mix of competitive and novelty events drawing strong participation numbers.
Dubbo College Talented Athlete Program (TAP) students and selected year 10 students from the junior campuses also participated in the day creating strong competition across all events.
The highlight of the day was year 10 student Max McAneney breaking long standing records in the 100m, 200m and 400m for 16-year-old boys.
The records broken were previously held by Michael Rugendyke 1997 100m 11.51 secs (now 11.30 secs), Jye Barton 2003 200m 23.37 secs (now 22.79 secs) and Paul Matthews 1990 55.71 secs (now 54.14secs)
Other results deserving mention include:
Rudy Peet (100m 11.57 secs, 400m 56.66 secs secs)
Brad Boney-Chillie (100m 11.57 secs, 800m 2.31 mins, long jump 6.26m, discus 31.50m)
Lilly Piras (shot put 8.32m)
Courtney May (discus 19.92m)
Isaac Birchall (shot put 12.21m)
Ted Murray (javelin 34.40m)
Mason Olney (1.72m high jump)
Tully Pittock (1500m 5.54mins)
Phoebe Ryan (400m 65.47 secs, 800m 2.38 mins)
Saxbii Shaw (high jump 1.47m)
Erin Campion (long jump 4.13m)
Claire Robinson (javelin 20.16m)
One of the most anticipated events on the day was the mixed relay with the four houses having two males and two females in their teams.
Parayong claimed winners of this event with a quick time of 52.19 secs, just in front of Yaradaroo 53.38 secs.
As an added incentive, all students who participated in four competitive events entered a draw for canteen vouchers.
Well done to James Brown and Ebony O'Sullivan who took out these prizes.
In the novelty events there was a variety of relays, throwing activities, egg and spoon races and limbo.
Saxbii Shaw took out the limbo before the he teams lead by Alex Sinclair and Demi Owens won the 'egg and spoon' race.
The most watched event was the football throw with Ty Cochrane and Shaw taking out the top prizes.
Dash for cash winners in the 100m sprint were Rudy Peet, and Thomas Proberts took out the handicap section.
In the girls, Shaw just edged out Skyla Whalley to be the quickest over the distance, Shaw also took out the handicap section.
READ ALSO:
Congratulations to Parayong who were the champion house.
The efforts of captains Claire Robinson, Rudy Peet, Demi Owens and Max Richardson were outstanding on the day.
1. Parayong 348
2. Briganera 273
3. Yaradaroo 233
4. Macoolari 193
Year champions and runners up:
Year 11 Champion boy: Equal = Dane Fuller and Mason Olney
Runner up: Max Richardson
Year 11 Champion girl: Saxbii Shaw
Runner up: Eve Bailey
Year 12 Champion boy: Brad Boney-Chillie
Runner up: Rudy Peet
Year 12 Champion girl: Skyla Whalley
Runner up: Morgan Ruttley
Successful students qualifying for Western CHS on July 28 will be notified in early term two.
Well done to all students who attended, your efforts and support of the events was fantastic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.