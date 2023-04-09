SHANE Cantrill - herder of young Blue Bulls, breeder of Country Cockatoos.
He's guided a host of emerging talents over the years since transitioning from player to coach and it's something that Bathurst-based mentor Cantrill is proud of.
Last year Cantrill got immense pride when he, along with Stu Brisbane and Mick Wallace, guided the Central West colts side to claim the Rowlands Cup.
Seven of his young Blue Bulls earned NSW Country selection off the back off their undefeated run.
That's why Cantrill, along with Wallace and Brisbane, have put their hands up for the job once again this season.
"I'm more than happy to do it, I'm really happy with the guys I coached together with in Stu Brisbane and Mick Wallace from up in Orange, we've got a pretty good combination," Cantrill said.
"We kind of decided that we won it last year, so we might as well go again and see how we go."
As a player who once wore a Blue Bulls jumper himself, when Cantrill first put his hand up to coach the colts it wasn't with Country Championships glory in mind.
He simply wanted to see Central West have a representative colts side again and provide a pathway to higher honours for the young talents within the region.
"I was more worried about ourselves in some ways than the result, I just wanted to really build a program so kids could come along and play Central West footy, 18s, 19s and 20s, and know they're getting the next step to seniors," Cantrill said.
"We really wanted to develop that, that was probably the main concern.
"Don't get me wrong, it was tough with people being unavailable for training, but once we settled on a squad, we knew what we wanted to do with the team. We just had to put it into action.
"The result was probably to do with the determination of our really good core, that core led and the younger guys really jumped on board and we got the results.
"That was awesome that we did."
The colts went through undefeated last year, beating Hunter 16-12, Illawarra 24-0, Far North Coast 26-12 then in the grand final, the Central West side bettered Central Coast 10-0.
After the Rowlands Cup trophy came the NSW Country selections too.
Skipper and Bathurst Bulldogs product Bailey Warren was amongst them, as was Orange Emus duo Billy Brisbane and John Toberty, Dubbo Rhinos pair Nick Barton and Lachlan O'Malley, Mudgee's James Nichols and a back rower from West Wyalong called Tom Ray.
"We had a kid from West Wyalong that turned up to two of our last training runs and he was a run on player for the Country Cockatoos in their second game," Cantrill said.
"That was awesome, he was a big unit, we really enjoyed his presence. He was a quite kid, but everybody respected what he did out on the field."
This season Cantrill has already cast his eye over plenty of young talents from across the region, both at training sessions and a carnival at Boorowa.
Though final selections have not been made, Mudgee's Jordan Richards and Orange Emu Xavier Gosewich are two members of last year's squad who've impressed.
"Unfortunately we've lost few kids, obviously due to age, but also some of the kids have gone on to enjoy a bigger competition. A few of them have gone down to Newcastle, a few of them have gone down to Canberra," Cantrill said.
"So we start fresh, but in saying that two of the kids who we took on as young kids last year [Richards, Gosewich], they were only 17, they're the start of our core this year now.
"They really embraced the program last year and they've come back fitter, stronger, bigger and just really enthused and they're going to be an inspiration.
"We didn't have a lot of kids from Dubbo last year, but they've got a really good academy program in Dubbo working with their 16, 17, 18-year-olds and we had over 20 kids from there turn up for the first trial.
"They were outstanding, the enthusiasm they brought to the whole training run was great, it was awesome."
While Cantrill is excited at the prospect of guiding a new playing group this year, he, Wallace and Brisbane aren't yet talking about a Rowlands Cup title defence.
It's the same approach as last year of working on creating a good culture and letting the results stem from that.
"We never talk about results, we don't get ahead of ourselves, we want to make sure we have a good culture so players can interact with each other not only at the carnival, but when they play against each other during the year," Cantrill said.
As was the case last year, Tamworth will host the 2023 Country Championships in June.
