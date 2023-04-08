Football fans can almost see the start of the Dubbo District season just over the horizon and clubs are eager to get under way when play begins later this month.
The Dubbo District Football Association (DDFA) season will officially begin on April 29/30, with juniors and seniors both in action on the opening weekend.
Returning DDFA president Ainsleigh Bates is one of many people around the game who can't wait for the season to begin.
"It's been a long break, especially compared to previous seasons where we had a quick turnaround due to COVID," she said.
"Plus with the summer season as well, it's going to be good to see teams back out on the field."
Those who can't wait until April 29 for the opening matches can check out the opening round of the Western Premier League season, with a massive triple-header to be hosted at Apex Oval on Saturday featuring all three Dubbo clubs.
Macquarie United, Orana Spurs and Dubbo Bulls will make up part of the eight-team competition while one of the clubs will be looking to continue their DDFA dominance.
In 2022, Macquarie made five senior grand finals and was arguably the most successful club, coming away with multiple premierships.
However, for this season, Bates admitted there has been a lot of interest from all of the clubs in town.
"We had a good amount of teams register," she said.
"We had our mixed competition established for the first time as well, they played on a Friday night."
It's been some time since DDFA had over-age divisions, something Bates and the rest of the board are hoping to bring back.
"With our winter season this year, we are looking at having an over 35s division," she said.
"It's just going to give a bit of variety back to those clubs who have players that might be a little bit older or might have the opportunity to play against people who are their own age or older."
While the men's competition featured five teams last season, Bates confessed this year's number won't be the same for the division but another competition is going to be a lot more competitive.
"We didn't get as many nominations in our men's first grade as last year," she said.
"But we have had a strong number of nominations across the board, including the new clubs who have nominated for the women's first division this year.
"Some of those clubs haven't nominated in the competition for a while so it's good to see them enter the competition.
"We've got players pushing through the lower age groups and staying in town which is good to see."
Draws for the DDFA season are yet to be released but all of the play will begin on April 29/30.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
