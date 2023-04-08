The most basic advice still means so much

It's late at night. You're tucked up in bed and another day is done.
But then it strikes. That thought.
"Did I shut the back door?". "Is the car locked?". "Did I put the garage door down?".
It happens to everyone. And for a lot of us in those moments we take the "she'll be right" approach and figure we'll make sure in the morning. It's such an easy thing to do.
It's not, however, the right thing to do.
We ran an in-depth piece this week after meeting with local police Detective Sergeant Mark Meredith and having a long chat about crime prevention. For many police officers, it's still staggering so many people leave windows and doors unlocked, cars in the street or even keys in cars. It might sound so obvious to do this but it's still not getting through. And we've got the statistics to show opportunistic criminals are extremely active in Dubbo.
If you haven't read the piece in question, I urge you to. There's valuable advice in there and information on how police can help you. Some people in our office were surprised you could go to the police for a home safety audit or for advice on something like CCTV.
There's also plenty of information about what you can do to help the police. It's especially important at a time like this when many people are away from home during the long weekend. There's things we can all do to make a difference.
As just mentioned, it's the Easter long weekend so I hope you've all woken up to plenty of chocolate treats. Easter was on the menu for us this week and you should definitely check out this great gallery of photos from Buninyong Public School's celebration, an event Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole attended.
Nick Guthrie
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
