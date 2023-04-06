Whether you're making a trip away or relaxing at home, everyone wants to wake up to Easter eggs as the only surprise this long weekend.
Unfortunately for many, times like this are often most prevalent for home and car break-ins for opportunistic criminals.
With that in mind and with statistics painting a grim picture for much of the city, here's the top tips from Orana Mid Western Police's Detective Sergeant Mark Meredith for staying safe this long weekend, and into the future.
With Dubbo growing at the rate it is, Detective Sergeant Meredith said residents everywhere needed to be vigilant and aware of what they can do to help themselves and the police.
Keeping doors and windows locked at night or when the house is unattended is something which needs to be done more often, the detective said.
Here are Mr Meredith's other top pieces of advice for home safety:
Lighting
Lighting is such a good aspect and it's a deterrent.
If you've got security lighting, whether it's motion-detected or otherwise, that's a very, very good thing.
Gardening
Just simple things like trimming your garden and your hedges.
If you're looking at it from an offender's perspective, they're looking for places in darkness and where they can secrete themselves and hide from the police truck coming down the road. And your neighbours can look out for you and see what's going on, as well.
Particularly in front yards, keep your hedges low and tidy.
CCTV
We live in a world of closed-circuit television and CCTV is so important and it's an investigative tool for us.
It's real time, it detects offenders' clothing and any distinctive attributes and it helps us so much in solving a crime.
Please get advice on that and it's relatively cheap these days. We're finding more and more residents have it.
Watch out for each other
If you're going away, and we're looking at these Easter holidays, there will be people away from homes and your house is your castle. We want them to be secure and locked up appropriately. We want people to know that and if you're going away, let your neighbours know and emergency contact numbers are so, so important.
The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) shows cases of car theft have risen in Dubbo year on year in recent times.
Detective Sergeant Meredith said there were still far too many people who leave their car unlocked or even leave their car keys in the car.
As well as staying on top of that, here is the other advice.
Keep it locked
If you have a vehicle and you have a garage that is lockable, do utilise it. It assists us (police) greatly as you haven't got your car out in the elements and they're not subject to opportunist crime.
That's the biggest message we want to give because we do have the movements of offenders during early hours of mornings and hours of darkness, where they look for opportunities to steal valuables from property.
We want to reiterate that message of lock what is important to you.
It's a globally growing trend and it's one which is becoming more common in Dubbo and the wider western area.
Mr Meredith said the Orana Mid Western team are getting "more and more reported matters" of scams and hackers who are targeting people, especially those who are vulnerable, and taking their hard-earned money.
Here's the advice to ensure that doesn't happen to you.
Don't trust it
If someone unknown to you calls you up or you receive an email that just doesn't look right, your first gut instinct is often the correct one.
Don't provide any further info, delete it and report it. Let us (police) know because it could be a trend that's occurring nation-wide or even right across the world.
In the cases of home security, the police are always there for advice.
Whether it's related to lighting, security cameras or other matters of safety, Detective Sergeant Meredith said the police are always there.
"Police are available to do safety audits if you have concerns," he said.
"Usually you need to make an appointment but you can ring the station or come to the station and we can do that."
There's often times when a person will see something they may not think looks right, but doesn't think enough of it to go and contact the police.
In cases like this, the police say you should trust your gut.
"If something doesn't look right, it's generally not. If it's suspicious in nature, it probably is," Detective Sergeant Meredith said.
"What's happening in your street, your neighbourhood or close to you may be occurring, or has occurred, or is in the process or occurring around the corner.
"We're an intelligence-driven organisation and we want to know what's going on in the city. If that means ringing up and telling us something, please do. Don't hesitate to do so."
The Dubbo Police Station can be found at 143 Brisbane Street and can be reached on (02) 6883 1599.
