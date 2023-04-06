Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Security advice from Dubbo police and here's how you can help them

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
April 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whether you're making a trip away or relaxing at home, everyone wants to wake up to Easter eggs as the only surprise this long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.