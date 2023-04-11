A Dubbo woman who is already in jail was sentenced for another deception after she expressed her remorse and regret in court.
Jacqueline Bertha Murray, of Braun Avenue, appeared in Dubbo Local Court via audio visual link on April 5 and pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Murray had falsely advertised a 2011 Jayco caravan for sale on Facebook last year. On August 1, 2022, she received a $200 deposit from a customer and was promised a further $8800 after delivering the caravan, which she did not do.
Police said the 24-year-old had created the ad by taking someone else's post about a caravan on a Cootamundra and Wagga Wagga Buy, Sell & Swap group.
Murray penned a letter which she requested to read out to the court. She apologised to the court with "the most remorse and sincerity" for her "appalling" behaviour and asked for her circumstances to be taken to account.
"I'm sorry for what I have done. I hope to make amends and pay penance for the hurtful thing I have done to others," Murray said.
The court heard she wanted to remove herself from negative situations like drugs, domestic violence and bad company. Murray said her behaviour was a consequence of a "badly disrupted" family lifestyle and drinking alcohol.
She told the court she would appreciate a chance to rehabilitate and prevent further offending for the sake of her children.
"She posted an ad and got the deposit for a caravan... and never delivered the caravan. Threshold [for imprisonment] has been crossed your honour," Police prosecutor Sergeant Ben Braggar said.
Murray had been jailed for similar offences in the past and was currently serving time for some of them. She is due to be released on parole on July 4 this year.
Defence solicitor Lara Martyn France requested a short fixed term of imprisonment for her client. Sergeant Braggar agreed it was appropriate.
Magistrate Gary Wilson sentenced Murray to three months in jail starting on April 5 and ending on July 4.
"Once you do get out on July 4, this sentence won't affect that," Mr Wilson said.
"I accept the words you told me."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.