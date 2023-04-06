It's an exciting time for Dubbo Ultimate Frisbee after the completion of their autumn league and now, the organisation already has their eyes on what is ahead for them over the next few months.
For the first time in its history, Dubbo Ultimate Frisbee will run a competitive winter league, rather than their usual social competition.
Following the completion of their autumn league, president Tim Hosking is hoping the club continues to expand going forward.
"We will be trying a winter competition for the first time in the club's history," he said.
"Since 2008 we've never had a winter competition but now we think we have enough players to pull one off.
"Fingers crossed that it works because it will be awesome if it does."
It was the Attenboroughs who took out the autumn competition, ahead of Home A-Loans and MonStars.
JP Venecourt was named the MVP (Most Valuable Player) for the men while Sasha Brook and Emelia Hosking shared the honour for the women.
READ ALSO:
More than 100 players took part in the previous competition, something Hosking believes is great for the sport.
"It is always good to see the raising standard of the local competitions," he said.
"Particularly post-COVID, when all the clubs and sports lost a lot of steam.
"It seems like everyone is getting back to where we were pre-COVID."
One of the sides was made up purely of medical students from Sydney University, a cohort that has moved to Dubbo to further their students.
"We get the medical students from Sydney Uni to play every few seasons," Hosking said.
"This has been one of those seasons, they are always a really good crew to have to play and participate in the local scene.
"I think it's really beneficial for us and the other sports they like to get involved in."
Lauren Wild was named the female Rookie of the Year while Brett Chambers won the male award after a strong campaign with the MonStars.
While the winter season is set to get underway soon, Hosking also admitted a High School gala day is being planned for September to help grow the game in the younger age groups.
"We are just starting to plan it now," he said.
"We ran a gala day last year pretty successfully, with a bit more lead in time and information, hopefully, we will attract more schools to play.
"It's really fun and a great day for the kids."
Anyone interested in playing can get in touch with the club via their Facebook Page or website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.