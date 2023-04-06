Dubbo cycling star Haylee Fuller has continued to put her name up in lights after taking out a win in the National Road Series Road Race.
Racing for Team Bridgelane, Fuller secured her position as one of the elite cyclists in Australia after winning the Tour de Brisbane.
Fuller's win was set up perfectly by her team as they manage to cross the line in the first two positions, in what has a hotly contested finish.
Still, eligible for the under 23s, Fuller was named best rider for the category as Team Bridgelane won the team classification event.
Fuller was required to use all her track skills to be part of a team formation which came together with 5km remaining through the tricky Brisbane circuit.
Not even a media motorbike could stop the Dubbo cyclist as she powered to the front after a clever move on the freeway.
It was all in for the Dubbo girl with a big attack on the rival ARA team.
Fuller was fully committed to being first around the final bend with big hitter Gina Ricardo in tow.
The Dubbo rider had now put her team first and second into and out of the last corner only 200m from the finish.
Ricardo recalled that she created a small gap so the riders behind had a job to chase her and Fuller, but it was all over bar the shouting at this point.
Fuller set her heart on the line and with a perfect view Ricardo smiled and with a fist in the air to claim a 1-2 in a beautifully executed attack finish that would leave any pro team in appreciation of a job well done.
With a tremendous Bronze medal in the Time trial at the Oceania Titles this now is a great start to her season and no doubt other scouts will be interested in taking her skills overseas like last year.
Team Bridgelane however has the honours to have the young superstar in the ranks.
After all the action, Fuller rushed back to Dubbo to ride the final night of track racing with her home club and met up with Danny Barber who was also coming home after a very successful National and Oceania Titles campaign.
The Dubbo Cycle Club was proud to have long-term sponsor Dubbo Hardcore Soils and Earthmoving sponsor the final Wheelrace and last night of racing to cap off a great year.
Robbie Lennox took out the Juniors, Fuller won the Ladies event with the amazing Darrell Wheeler taking out the Men's event.
Tiny tot riders also had a trophy night and with a new addition Walter had a great night with the season complete.
The club now looks to the U15-U17 and the masters who will attend the National track titles from 11th of April to the 16th to finalise a full and successful season for the Dubbo Cycle Club.
