Orange's Phoebe Litchfield was offered Cricket Australia contract

Updated April 6 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 9:00am
Catherine and Pheobe Litchfield. Picture by Albert Perez - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images
Phoebe Litchfield was amongst the list of 17 women's players offered national contracts by Cricket Australia for 2023-24.

