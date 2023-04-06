Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Tia Kennedy's 'appalling' traffic record noted during sentencing in Dubbo Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture via Canva
Picture via Canva

Dubbo Local Court has warned a 25-year-old P-plater for the last time for driving during her disqualification period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.