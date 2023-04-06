A family that shows together, stays together, and this is certainly true for the Walshes, who have been competing at the Sydney Royal Easter Show for generations.
Jeremy Walsh met his wife Pip at the Royal Agricultural Society when he was a Rural Achiever and she was working at the Sydney Royal back in 1999, and their children have been showing cattle at the show since they could walk.
Harry, 16, Campbell, 13, and Millie, 8, are integral members of the Walshes' Ruby Park Limousins stud, and most of the siblings have never missed a show.
"Harry only missed the first show when he was born and the COVID [year when there was no] show," Mr Walsh told the Daily Liberal.
"The kids break in the animals at home and they get ready for the show and they all make the journey down here."
Imagine going away with three kids and you multiply that by about 100 when you take five cows to the show.- Jeremy Walsh, Ruby Park Limousins
The family has entered five head of cattle in this year's competitions - two heifers in the Limousin section, a bull, and two steers in the pure-bred steer competition.
"They're all involved. They get up at 5.30am and they care for their animals all day in their stallings, with food and water," Mr Walsh said.
"The kids were up in the wash bay at 6am this morning to wash their animals and prepare them for their paraders competitions. It's a whole family effort."
Ms Walsh said preparation for the show is ongoing, and the family - who live on the outskirts of Dubbo - will be heading the the Dubbo Show after the Sydney Royal.
Even Millie, the youngest, was involved, getting the place cards ready and helping her mum, while the boys were mustering the cattle.
"Imagine going away with three kids and you multiply that by about 100 when you take five cows to the show," Mr Walsh laughed.
The show is an opportunity for the family to see friends they haven't seen for 12 months.
"There's a lot of kids here. It's a great family environment. The kids can't wait to see their friends at Easter time ... the camaraderie they develop with their show family," Mr Walsh said.
The family will be staying in Sydney for nine days while they attend the Sydney Royal.
Mr Walsh called the process "a logistical marathon" - but a wonderful experience for the kids, which is why they keep coming back year after year.
"They face many challenges - it's good for the kids. They're part of all that, the decision-making and the feeding. It gives them challenges and they plan for it. [And then] everything runs like clockwork," he said.
"It's good to fly the flag for the region in Dubbo. We'd done it for years. There's a few others here from Dubbo - it's a great family sport."
As soon as the Walshes get home to Dubbo, they will begin preparing for the next Sydney Royal.
"We'll start breaking in [the calves] and weaning when we get home. The cattle the kids select will come down [to Sydney] next year," Mr Walsh said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
