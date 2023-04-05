Daily Liberal
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders unsuccessful in bid for Nationals leadership

By Allison Hore
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
Paul Toole and Dugald Saunders at a regional communities summit in Dubbo last year. Picture by Jude Keogh
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders has been unsuccessful in his attempt to gain leadership of the Nationals in a party room meeting at parliament today.

