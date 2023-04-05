Daily Liberal
Dubbo will again host the Inland Petroleum International Fours Bowls competition in 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 5 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Club Dubbo's hugely successful Inland Petroleum International Bowls Fours competition will return in 2023. Picture by Tom Barber
It attracted bowlers from as far away as Ireland in 2022 but now Club Dubbo is hoping to bring the best competitors in the world to town for this year's City of Dubbo International Fours.

