Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Problems on the Blue Mountains train line at Linden, replacement buses being used

Updated April 5 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linden station. File picture.
Linden station. File picture.

TRAINS aren't running through part of the Blue Mountains this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.