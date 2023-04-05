Tom Robertson has represented Australia 31 times already but now he is eager to impress new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones after being selected in the first National camp of 2023.
The former Dubbo Kangaroo was one of 33 players selected in the squad ahead of training camp in April, the first time Jones will mentor the Wallabies since returning to Australian Rugby.
After a mixed start to the year with the Western Force in Super Rugby, Robertson only just returned from New Zealand, the place where he found out he was picked to join the camp with the likes of Michael Hooper, James Slipper and Nic White.
"It was awesome news," he said.
"I didn't even know, I was on the way home from a game and got a text from a mate saying 'congrats'.
"I asked him 'what for?', so it was a bit surprising to get told off mates that I was in the squad.
"I couldn't wipe the smile off my face, we lost to the Hurricanes then I came back to the hotel and was named in the squad which brought a few mixed emotions out.
"I'm very stoked to be selected and I'm excited to see what Eddie has in store for the year."
A former NSW Waratahs prop as well, Robertson made the move west to Perth in 2021 but will be joined in Jones' squad by a few familiar faces.
Coonamble's Ned Hanigan has been named in the group as has another player yet to make his debut.
"Ned Hanigan is in there," he said.
"Another guy Brad Wilkin is actually from Yeoval, both of my parents and his parents grew up together out there.
"I know him pretty well so there are at least three of us in there from the Central West."
Wilkin has been rewarded for his stellar start to the Super Rugby season with the Melbourne Rebels, a side that is currently fighting for a spot in the top eight.
While the squad won't play any matches, it is a good indicator of how the players are travelling in the eyes of their new coach.
But regardless, Robertson is looking forward to proving he belongs in Jones' squad going forward with an eye on the World Cup at the end of the year.
"It's definitely a big year rugby-wise," he said.
"The first camp is only the first camp and it definitely isn't set in stone, you can change the squad so I've still got to play really well in Super Rugby for the rest of the year.
"There a few Tests before the World Cup plus the Bledisoe Cup and games against South Africa as well as Argentina.
"There is a lot of footy between the squad that has come out now and the World Cup, anything can happen.
"You've really got to be on your toes and I'm sure Eddie will keep us on our toes for the rest of the year."
The Force was excellent to start the season, with wins over the Rebels and Moana Pasifika while only losing a single game which came against the QLD Reds.
It was their form in Australia that gave Robertson and the rest of the group a lot of optimism heading to New Zealand but the prop admitted they didn't play their best rugby, losing all three of their matches.
"New Zealand is a great country but we had some disappointing results," he said.
"We went over there with two wins and a loss but came away with two wins and four losses for the season.
"It was really disappointing not to come away with a win over there, we got a bonus point or two but we wanted more than that.
"The tour as a whole was disappointing rugby-wise but we got to go out and see Queenstown as well as some other good spots.
"But we wanted more from a rugby perspective."
No other side in Australia has to travel longer than the Force, with Robertson opening up on how difficult getting to the neighbouring country can be.
"Coming from Perth it's a seven-and-a-half-hour flight," he said.
"We had a game down at Invercargill which is the most southerly point of NZ then up to Auckland which was the most northern point rugby-wise.
"There was a lot of travel and logistics, the boys did really well handling all of that."
All sides will have the weekend off for Easter but in their next match, the Force will come against Robertson's old club, a battle he can't wait for.
"We've got them up next which is going to be fun," he said.
"I didn't realise when I was playing for the 'Tahs how much of a rivalry it is, especially with other clubs in Australia coming against the old enemy.
"It's the oldest club in Australia and everyone wants to get up against the 'Tahs for the year, it will be an occasion.
"It's in the new stadium as well so hopefully we can get a few fans there and some Western Force supporters."
