Charlotting won at Tamworth for Michael Lunn

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:48pm, first published April 4 2023 - 9:00am
Michael Lunn, pictured previously at Dubbo Turf Club, picked up a win with Charlotting at Tamworth on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Nick Guthrie
He's only had her for three starts but Michael Lunn seems to have a talented galloper on his hands after Charlotting broke through for her maiden win at Tamworth on Tuesday.

