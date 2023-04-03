He's only had her for three starts but Michael Lunn seems to have a talented galloper on his hands after Charlotting broke through for her maiden win at Tamworth on Tuesday.
Three-year-old filly Charlotting was way too good for the rest of the field in Tuesday's Thank You Amie Simpson Maiden Plate (1600m), winning by more than two lengths.
Following the race, Lunn told Sky Thoroughbred Central he felt a win was very close after some impressive runs of late.
"In her first up run at Coonamble we put a lot of money on her," he said.
"The other day at Wellington the race didn't suit her, we just did it to harden her up for the mile here today."
Arriving from Melbourne to Dubbo only recently, Lunn believes it won't be the last time the filly wins over 1600m.
"I got her off Jerome Hunter, she only had the one run in Melbourne," he said.
"We've just looked after her, I'm a bit of a punter so I supported her today.
"She'll win another one, I think she can win a Class 1 mile somewhere."
Jumping out of barrier two, Charlotting ($7) got out to a strong start, leading early ahead of Perseptina ($61).
Jockey Mikayla Weir opted to hold the inside rail and sat three back from the lead as the field rounded onto the straight before the filly kicked on.
READ ALSO:
Showing wonderful speed across the final part of the race, Charlotting took the win with ease ahead of Electric Daisy ($11) and Lonhreel ($5.50).
Weir also had a lot of faith in the filly, admitting Lunn was quite happy with how preparation had gone ahead of the race.
"Obviously it was my first sit," she said.
"She's a new horse to Mick and he was quite confident with her today.
"He just wanted to be in behind the speed and she produced well."
Drawing an inside barrier proved to be perfect for the speedy runner and Weir believes it helped set up the race well.
"I thought there would've been a bit more speed," she said.
"But I was just able to position there and just hold a nice spot from that gate."
Earlier in the day, Country Championships-winning trainer Brett Robb had more success with Rylan's Pick in the Carlton Dry Benchmark 66 Handicap (1000m).
Robb combined with regular rider Clayton Gallagher for the victory before running second with Moetta in the Tamworth Cup Prelude (1400m).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.