If I walk in to a convenience store and ask for a chocolate and a new car, it would be logical for the person behind the counter to sell me the chocolate and tell me to go to a car dealer for the new car. In much the same way, it would be logical for any council to point to the Local Government Act 1993 and note the extensive range of areas that council is responsible for and focus on areas that are under the direct responsibility of council. Social housing is not one of those areas - the state government needs to deliver those services.