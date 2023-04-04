There is so much more to being a zookeeper than just cuddling animals. The animals rely on us for nearly everything that they would usually have in the wild, so we need to think of and cover every base to make sure they have the best life with us. A large portion of my day involves cleaning exhibits, feeding animals and providing enrichment. I spend a lot of my time cutting browse (both feed and furniture) for all the animals. I also spend a lot of time keeping up with the latest research and techniques used throughout the zoo industry to continue to improve and bring new ideas to my team.