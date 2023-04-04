Daily Liberal
Zoo chat | Q&A with Taronga Western Plains zookeeper Lou Todd

By Jennifer Hoar
April 5 2023 - 8:00am
Lou Todd says keepers at Taronga Western Plains need to be a jack of all trades. Picture supplied
After five years working with Aussie native animals at Taronga Zoo Sydney, Lou Todd came out to Taronga Western Plains Zoo for a few months in 2021 - two years later she's still here.

