Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Crime

Cira Lee Vincent pleads guilty in Dubbo Local Court after assaulting police officer

By Court Reporter
Updated April 5 2023 - 8:38am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A young Dubbo woman is waiting to learn her fate after attacking a police officer who attended her home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.