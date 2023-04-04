A young Dubbo woman is waiting to learn her fate after attacking a police officer who attended her home.
Cira Lee Sharnee Vincent fronted court on March 29 this year over the incident in which her dog was pepper sprayed after a biting an officer.
The 20-year-old from Church Street pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and resisting a police officer in the execution of duty.
Court papers reveal the offences took place on October 26 last year about 6.35pm. Police officers went to Vincent's home after her neighbour's reported a break in. Further inquiries revealed there was a man in her unit who she had an apprehended domestic violence order against.
The police knocked on Vincent's door. She screamed at officers when they asked her if the man was inside her unit. Police asked her to open the door and Vincent refused.
"I will rip it off if you don't open it," one constable said. "If you come in here I'll punch you," Vincent yelled before opening the door.
The constable took hold of her and held up a can of pepper spray. She was handcuffed once she started screaming and "thrashed" her body around.
Police began to search the unit when Vincent's dog bit a constable's leg. The police used "a single burst" of pepper spray on the dog which made it back away.
"What did you do to my dog, don't hurt my dog," Vincent said while coughing due to the sprayed particles.
She was escorted outside her unit whilst she continued "thrashing" her body and yelling. The court heard she kicked a constable's leg. Vincent was then taken to the ground and formally arrested.
Police submitted she acted that way to hinder their investigation and prevent the arrest of the man who she "willingly" hid inside her unit.
Vincent will return to court for sentencing in May.
