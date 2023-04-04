Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders tight-lipped on reports of Nationals Party leadership challenge

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dugald Saunders (left) will not confirm or deny reports he's challenging Paul Toole (right) for leadership of the Nationals. Pictures from file
Dugald Saunders (left) will not confirm or deny reports he's challenging Paul Toole (right) for leadership of the Nationals. Pictures from file

Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said he is "not making any comment" on reports he is planning to make a bid for Nationals leadership when the party goes to a vote tomorrow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.