Lenard's in Dubbo has been open since December 2022 and in the past five months they have thrived.
It was the first new Lenard's franchise store in six years opened under founder, owner and director, Lenard Poulter, thanks to a renewed focus to open new franchises across the country.
The handmade chicken company, established in Brisbane in 1987, is planning to launch an extensive franchise recruitment campaign this year with industry leaders, Eden Exchange.
"After 35 years in business, we are venturing into new retail models with our updated 'Lenard's Store' and our new 'Lenard's Rotisserie'," Mr Poulter said.
"Our product offering has expanded from our much-loved ready-to-cook range, to rotisserie chickens, ready-to-heat meals and salads.
"We are ready to find the perfect partners to join us and share the love."
The Dubbo Lenard's store, is the first in the region in nine years and has been opened by Dubbo local, Lachlan Harris who worked at Lenard's for seven years as a teenager.
"I worked in the Lenard's Dubbo store from when I was 15 to 22 years old," said Mr Harris.
It was only by chance years later, that he would re-connect with the brand, taking the leap from accountant to official Lenard's Dubbo store owner, alongside his wife, Iga.
"I was trying to find recipes for some products online when I saw an advertisement for a Lenard's Dubbo franchisee opportunity," said Mr Harris.
But what really pushed Mr Harris to step back into the Lenard's family was his love for their quality products.
"It's a fantastic product, It's fresh, handmade in store and people value fresh products so much nowadays," said Mr Harris.
"I am also looking forward to using local products and suppliers wherever available to put business back into the community.
And now, Mr Harris is enjoying the benefits of re-entering the Lenard's fold.
"From first communication by Len, the support has been fantastic," said Mr Harris.
"It was great to travel to Brisbane and meet all the faces behind the email signatures.
"I also enjoyed joining the Lenard's Redlynch team for a few weeks doing a refresher on all the products and processes."
