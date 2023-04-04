Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Joe Hedger will captain the Dubbo Demons' Tier 1 side in 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Demons midfielder Joe Hedger has been named the club's first grade captain for the 2023 season. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo Demons midfielder Joe Hedger has been named the club's first grade captain for the 2023 season. Picture by Amy McIntyre

It's been almost 15 years since the Dubbo Demons last won the AFL Central West first grade title, and now incoming skipper Joe Hedger is hoping he can be the man to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.