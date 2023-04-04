Daily Liberal
Dubbo Local Court sentences Cobar man for domestic violence offences against child and former partner

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Picture by Belinda Soole
A Cobar father who assaulted and choked his former partner for not answering his calls has been given a 18-month jail term.

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

