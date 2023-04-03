Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Matters of State | Take a meaningful stroll with Walk this Way

By Dugald Saunders
April 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dugald Saunders (fourth from left) and others who took part in the most recent Walk This Way event at Ollie Robins Oval. Picture supplied
Dugald Saunders (fourth from left) and others who took part in the most recent Walk This Way event at Ollie Robins Oval. Picture supplied

A massive congratulations to Rochelle Olsen founder of The Baby Loss Mentor Program, based in Dubbo, NSW, who was named as a NSW/ACT finalist for the Agrifuture's Australia Rural Women's Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.