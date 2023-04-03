Matters of State | Take a meaningful stroll with Walk this Way

A massive congratulations to Rochelle Olsen founder of The Baby Loss Mentor Program, based in Dubbo, NSW, who was named as a NSW/ACT finalist for the Agrifuture's Australia Rural Women's Awards.
Rochelle started The Baby Loss Mentor and Bush Blossoms Program after the loss of her son, Edward at 7 hours old. Rochelle is an amazing human who has an aim of giving every woman equal access to services and support, should they experience pregnancy or baby loss.
In the country, rates of stillbirth, miscarriage and infant loss are on average higher than our city counterparts. Rochelle's program allows women to receive grief support and guidance.
The Agrifuture's NSW/ACT Winner is announced of the 18th May. Good luck, Rochelle!
***
We took a stroll down to Ollie Robins Oval last week to support a great cause - Walk This Way.
Walk This Way is a free community wellbeing walk, that takes place every Friday at the end of the month.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service monthly walk is a fantastic initiative getting the community out and about, walking, enjoying the fresh air and chatting all things health and wellbeing.
There were free Bacon and Egg Rolls, and T-Shirt giveaways with lots of great conversations to be had.
Walk This Way participants come from the Dubbo community with Mission Australia, Orana Support Services, Headspace and Challenge offering referral services.
***
Congratulations to Dubbo-trained three-year-old Sizzle Minizzle who relished the heavy conditions in Saturday's Newhaven Park Country Championships Final, taking out the $500,000 feature and becoming the first ever WRA runner to win the race.
The Sizzling-gelding becomes the first WRA runner to win the feature event after Amulet Street's (Clint Lundholm) gallant third placing in the 2022 final and Not For Export's (Dar Lunn) flying third placing back in 2017.
Congratulations to jockey Sam Clipperton and Brett Robb his team on an amazing achievement.
***
It was fantastic to attend the first day of the the Science and Engineering Challenge, held at Dubbo Showground this week; an annual, four day event in which secondary school students and primary school students competed in STEM based tasks.
The Science and Engineering Challenge (SEC) is a nationwide Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) outreach program presented by the University of Newcastle in partnership with communities, Rotary clubs, universities and other sponsors.
It was a fantastic turnout with students experiencing aspects of science and engineering, which they might not usually see in their school environment. I hope the students are inspired to take up science or engineering in their future careers.
***
Until next time,
Dugald
