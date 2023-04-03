Daily Liberal
NSW Election 2023: Booth by booth breakdown for the electorate of Dubbo

By Allison Hore
April 4 2023 - 5:00am
Orana Heights Public School was one of the busiest polling places on election day. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Ballimore and Tomingley seem most satisfied with Dugald Saunders while Mumbil and Mudgee seem most dissatisfied, polling booth data for the Dubbo electorate reveals.

