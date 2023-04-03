Ballimore and Tomingley seem most satisfied with Dugald Saunders while Mumbil and Mudgee seem most dissatisfied, polling booth data for the Dubbo electorate reveals.
As the final postal votes flow in and counts for polling booths are finalised, we take a look at the final tally for the division of Dubbo for last month's state election.
Winning the seat with a decisive 64.4 percent of the vote on a two-party preferred basis was Nationals candidate Dugald Saunders, who has held the seat since the 2019 state election.
Out of 46,159 formal votes cast, 25,476 - or 55.190 percent - backed Mr Saunders as their first preference to represent the seat.
This was a significant swing to the Nationals compared to the 2019 state election when high-profile Independent Mathew Dickerson drew votes away from both major parties.
Mr Saunders received the highest percentage of first preference votes in all 23 polling places across the electorate.
He was most popular at the Ballimore Public School and Tomingley Hall polling places where he earned 65 percent and 64.29 percent respectively.
The booths where Saunders polled lowest in primary votes were Mudgee High School - 41.26 percent - and Mumbil Public School - 42.74 percent.
Receiving the second highest number of votes in Dubbo was Labor candidate Josh Black. He received 9,968 votes or 21.59 percent of the primary vote - up from 14.8 percent of primary vote which Labor candidate Stephen Lawrence tallied in 2019.
Mr Black polled especially well at the Buninyong Public School and Orana Heights Public School polling places where he attracted 28 percent of the primary vote and at Trangie Central School with 27 percent.
Labor performed most poorly at Ballimore Public School and Tomingley Hall where they attracted less than 10 percent of the vote.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Kate Richardson earned a slight improvement on the percentage of first preference votes the party got in the last state election.
In 2019, Shooters candidate Lara Quealy earned 13.7 percent of the vote in the party's debut run for the seat. This time around, Ms Richardson attracted 14.05 percent of the vote, an 0.8 percent swing in the party's favour.
Ms Richardson performed best in Eumungerie Public School where she earned 25.63 percent of the primary vote followed by Stuart Town Public School where she tallied 24.26 percent and Mumbil Public School with 21.37 percent.
Greens candidate Robyn Thomas - who only tallied 3.35 percent of the total vote - performed particularly well in Mudgee, receiving 7.63 percent of first preference votes cast at Mudgee High School.
At Dubbo South Public School and the Mudgee PCYC the Greens also earned over 6 percent of formal votes cast.
Other minor parties also received a higher percentage of first preference votes in Mudgee compared to other parts of the electorate.
At Mudgee High School the Legalise Cannabis Party - who tallied 4.27 percent of total votes - earned 7.63 percent of the vote and the Sustainable Australia Party - who had an overall percentage of 1.54 - earned 3.09 percent.
Voters at Mumbil Public School, Dubbo South Public School and Mudgee PCYC also tended to favour minor parties.
The busiest polling booth in the Dubbo electorate on election day was Buninyong Public School where 1,886 people cast their vote. This was closely followed by Dubbo College Delroy campus with 1,806 votes.
Across the electorate, 25,066 people decided to cast their votes early. Early voters favoured Saunders who received just under 60 percent of votes cast at early voting centres. Black and Richardson received 19.80 and 13.58 percent of the early vote respectively.
Only 82 percent of the 57,922 voters enrolled in Dubbo cast a vote, down from a 90 percent voter turnout in the last state election.
Although, the count is continuing for postal votes and absentee votes so this percentage may increase.
