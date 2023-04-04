The largest regional advocacy group in Australia says it's concerned the newly-elected NSW Labor government won't pay enough attention to rural issues.
The Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW, a nonpartisan women's organisation with a long history of activism, says the lack of campaigning outside Sydney's suburbs from both major parties worries them.
"There was no real commitment from anybody for rural and regional NSW as such. Instead there was a lot of talk about Western Sydney," CWA of NSW President Joy Beames said.
With the change of government under way, she said the advocacy group will "wait and see" how to proceed once the new government appoints all its ministers.
The group will also be keeping an eye on how the new government handles the 44 recommendations which came out of the health inquiry last year.
"We look forward to seeing how the new minister, Ryan Park, deals with all the issues that come with this challenging portfolio," Ms Beames said.
She said the CWA will continue lobbying for improved health services in rural and regional areas by writing to each newly-appointed minister, and requesting meetings as needed.
Last month, the group made its "wish list" of policy priorities known to the major parties including health, funding for country roads, employment growth, more equitable access to education for country students, and the need for real time data for communities along flood-prone river systems.
Despite her concerns, Ms Beames said the CWA is looking forward to working closely with the new government with the aim of getting a focus on these and other policies to fill the needs of remote, rural and regional communities.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
