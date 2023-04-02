Drink-driving charges laid after man allegedly crashes into police station fence

A man has been charged after allegedly driving while more than three times over the legal limit and crashing into a police station fence at Cumnock.
Police will allege that about 9pm on Saturday, April 1, a ute was travelling along McLaughan Street, Cumnock - between Yeoval and Molong - and then crashed into the fence of Cumnock Police Station.
The ute allegedly continued to drive away from the station.
A short time later, the ute was found in the carpark of a nearby licensed premises.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, underwent a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis that allegedly returned a reading of 0.185.
The man was charged with drive with high range PCA and granted unconditional bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
The man's driver licence was also suspended.
