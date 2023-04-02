Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Man charged after allegedly drunkenly driving ute into Cumnock police station

By Newsroom
Updated April 2 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drink-driving charges laid after man allegedly crashes into police station fence
Drink-driving charges laid after man allegedly crashes into police station fence

A man has been charged after allegedly driving while more than three times over the legal limit and crashing into a police station fence at Cumnock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.